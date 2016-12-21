Nipomo marijuana dispensary proponents lose legal battle

The owners of Ethnobotanica, a marijuana service seeking to open a pot shop in Nipomo, lost a lawsuit they filed against San Luis Obispo County over the board of supervisors' decision to reject a proposed brick and mortar dispensary in Nipomo. On Nov. 3, 2015, the board voted 3-2 against a proposal to open a 2,500-square foot medical marijuana dispensary near the Santa Barbara County line because of crime and traffic concerns.

