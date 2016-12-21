Missing camper found dead in rural SLO County
Following an extensive search, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's personnel found the body of a missing 50-year-old man near a rural campground east of San Luis Obispo. The sheriff's office has identified the man as Michael Tyson Fontenot.
