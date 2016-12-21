Marx and Democratic consultant fined ...

Marx and Democratic consultant fined for campaign violations

Read more: Cal Coast News

The San Luis Obispo City attorney announced Friday that the city has levied fines against both former mayor Jan Marx and County Democratic Party Vice-Chair Cory Black for violating city campaign finance laws. Marx is required to pay the city $300 and Black must pay a $600 penalty.

