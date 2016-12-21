Larry's Produce a fresh Suisun Valley fixture after 3 decades

Every time Nanci Rasmussen of Vallejo looked away to examine zucchinis at Larry's Produce, 4-year-old daughter Lori Rasmussen picked up a yellow squash and dropped it in Rasmussen's shopping cart. By the time Nanci Rasmussen got to the checkout, her daughter had added a half-dozen squash, four yellow onions and several walnuts to the cart.

