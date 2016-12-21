John Coleman Provides Spark in Santa Barbara Comeback Win
Ben Brown scored 23 points and John Coleman gave Santa Barbara High good play off the bench, helping the Dons score a 62-56 comeback boys basketball victory at San Luis Obispo on Tuesday night. Santa Barbara, which trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, finally took the lead going into the fourth quarter.
