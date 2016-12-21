Increased Anxiety Seen Among LGBT Youth Since Presidential Election
"Anti-LGBT people are very pumped now," says Giovanni Guerrero, a student at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo who is both a member of the LGBT community and Mexican-American. He says he feels especially vulnerable in the wake of the U.S. presidential campaign and election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec 12
|nailsmo
|43
|Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie
|Dec 10
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|California rural law center workshop/training
|Dec 7
|1234_slo
|1
|Narcotics Task Force NARC AJ Santana GONE (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Jeromie dillon
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Nov 22
|Ole boys
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC