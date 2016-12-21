Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive to Brighten Spirits at Los Angeles Union Station
Santa will trade in his sleigh and eight tiny reindeer for vintage rail cars and an 874,346-pound steam locomotive decked out for the holidays at the first-ever Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive at Los Angeles Union Station. The free, family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Track 14 at Los Angeles Union Station, located at 800 N. Alameda St. in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec 12
|nailsmo
|43
|Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie
|Dec 10
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|California rural law center workshop/training
|Dec 7
|1234_slo
|1
|Narcotics Task Force NARC AJ Santana GONE (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Jeromie dillon
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Nov 22
|Ole boys
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC