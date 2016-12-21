Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive to Brighten Spirits at Los Angeles Union Station

Santa will trade in his sleigh and eight tiny reindeer for vintage rail cars and an 874,346-pound steam locomotive decked out for the holidays at the first-ever Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive at Los Angeles Union Station. The free, family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Track 14 at Los Angeles Union Station, located at 800 N. Alameda St. in Los Angeles.

