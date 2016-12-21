DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint
Sobriety checkpoints serve as a proven deterrent with the goal of removing impaired drivers and heightened awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Media attention and publicity is one of the primary components of a Sobriety/Driver's License Checkpoint program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec 12
|nailsmo
|43
|Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie
|Dec 10
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|California rural law center workshop/training
|Dec 7
|1234_slo
|1
|Narcotics Task Force NARC AJ Santana GONE (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Jeromie dillon
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Nov 22
|Ole boys
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC