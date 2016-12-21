Dance the grumps away: Ballet Theatre SLO stages 'A Christmas Carol'
Take in a different twist on a classic Christmas story with Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo's performance of Gilbert Reed's masterful telling of the Dickens classic A Christmas Carol Dec. 16 through 18 at Cal Poly's Alex and Faye Spanos Theatre. This lively ballet is set to Sir Thomas Beecham's orchestrations of music by G. F. Handel.
