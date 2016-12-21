Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo Student Government Endorses Full-Time...
The California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo student government unanimously endorsed plans to fund a full-time staff position to oversee a "safe space" for undocumented students on campus. Currently, illegal immigrant students are helped by a full-time volunteer at the school's DREAM Center, but funding for that runs out in July, and the volunteer does not have access to the Cal Poly staff training afforded to full-time staff members.
