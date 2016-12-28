Cal Poly San Luis Obispo engineering dean leaving for CSU Chico

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo announced Dec. 27 that College of Engineering Dean Debra Larson will leave to serve as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at CSU Chico as of Feb. 24. "Cal Poly's College of Engineering is ranked among the best in the nation, and we thank Dr. Larson for her stewardship and leadership during her tenure," Kathleen Enz Finken, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Cal Poly, said in a news release. "We wish her continued success in this next chapter of her career."

