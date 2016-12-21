Art is my religion: St. Stephen's celebrates 150th anniversary with art exhibit
The San Luis Obispo-based church will host a celebration of visual arts on Jan. 6 as part of Art After Dark from 6 to 9 p.m. and continues onto Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature painting with Carol Astaire, weaving with Gina Hafemeister and Pat Martin, metal-working with Crissa Hewitt, floral design with Bob Gordon, stained glass with Melissa Campbell, woodcraft with Barry Lundgren, ceramics with Bob Nichols, photography with Tom Meinhold, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec 12
|nailsmo
|43
|Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie
|Dec 10
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|California rural law center workshop/training
|Dec 7
|1234_slo
|1
|Narcotics Task Force NARC AJ Santana GONE (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Jeromie dillon
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Nov '16
|Ole boys
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC