Art is my religion: St. Stephen's cel...

Art is my religion: St. Stephen's celebrates 150th anniversary with art exhibit

28 min ago

The San Luis Obispo-based church will host a celebration of visual arts on Jan. 6 as part of Art After Dark from 6 to 9 p.m. and continues onto Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature painting with Carol Astaire, weaving with Gina Hafemeister and Pat Martin, metal-working with Crissa Hewitt, floral design with Bob Gordon, stained glass with Melissa Campbell, woodcraft with Barry Lundgren, ceramics with Bob Nichols, photography with Tom Meinhold, and more.

