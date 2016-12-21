A Nutcracker Christmas: Civic Ballet's take on holiday dance wows

Iconic and timeless are two words that come to mind as I take my seat for the Civic Ballet San Luis Obispo's performance of The Nutcracker on Dec. 10. In spite of having spent many years as a tot rehearsing and dancing all winter long in The Nutcracker , a smile still comes to my face when I think of the holiday ballet. Never mind the year that my mom had to throw a birthday party for me during a dress rehearsal, forever causing her to refer to the production as "The Buttcracker"; it's not Christmas until The Nutcracker comes to town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.