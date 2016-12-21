A Grassroots Case Study: Cal Poly's Free Culture Club
Among the ways in which the Electronic Frontier Alliance supports the digital rights movement is amplifying creative grassroots tactics that concerned individuals around the country are using to promote digital civil liberties. By finding ways to demonstrate these principles within their community, even small groups can help shift cultural norms, as well as public policy.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec 12
|nailsmo
|43
|Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie
|Dec 10
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|California rural law center workshop/training
|Dec 7
|1234_slo
|1
|Narcotics Task Force NARC AJ Santana GONE (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Jeromie dillon
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Nov '16
|Ole boys
|2
