Video shows more of fatal 2013 San Francisco airliner crash

A video has surfaced showing the fiery 2013 crash of a commercial airliner on approach at San Francisco International Airport and a rescue response to the incident that killed three passengers and injured 200 other people. The longer version was posted on YouTube by an unidentified viewer and verified Wednesday by airport officials.

