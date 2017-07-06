The ban on flavored tobacco: San Fran...

The ban on flavored tobacco: San Francisco's nannies are at it again

15 hrs ago

Not content to impose a heavy tax burden on cigarette smokers and to outlaw sales to anyone under 21, on June 20th, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors finalized the ban on all sales of flavored tobacco, flavored vaping liquids and menthol cigarettes in the city. Prohibition never makes for good public policy, even if well-meant, because buyers and sellers are not chess pieces that politicians can move around the board at will.

