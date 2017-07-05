Suspicious bag prompts evacuation at San Francisco International Airport
The discovery of a suspicious bag or package prompted an evacuation at Terminal 1 of SFO early Wednesday afternoon, but the scene has since been deemed safe, officials said. The terminal clear-out was ordered just after noon in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1. The roughly hour-long evacuation and terminal closure was lifted after San Francisco police examined the suspicious item and deemed it was not dangerous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Susanne K
|224
|Party favors
|7 hr
|Eastcoasttraveler
|1
|House passes 'Kate's Law' bill declaring war on...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|3
|Early Stage: Turning crooked carrots and weird ...
|Jul 3
|Suezanne
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|Jul 1
|out there
|2
|San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K...
|Jun 30
|tomin cali
|6
|Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F...
|Jun 30
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC