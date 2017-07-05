Suspicious bag prompts evacuation at ...

Suspicious bag prompts evacuation at San Francisco International Airport

The discovery of a suspicious bag or package prompted an evacuation at Terminal 1 of SFO early Wednesday afternoon, but the scene has since been deemed safe, officials said. The terminal clear-out was ordered just after noon in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1. The roughly hour-long evacuation and terminal closure was lifted after San Francisco police examined the suspicious item and deemed it was not dangerous.

