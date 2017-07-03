Suspected DUI driver arrested in Sout...

Suspected DUI driver arrested in South San Francisco hit and run

10 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit another car in broad daylight, took off, then returned to the scene of the crash over the weekend. Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South Spruce Avenue and North Canal Street for a report of a hit-and-run collision, and found a damaged car occupied by an injured driver, police said.

