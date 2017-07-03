Suspected DUI driver arrested in South San Francisco hit and run
Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit another car in broad daylight, took off, then returned to the scene of the crash over the weekend. Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South Spruce Avenue and North Canal Street for a report of a hit-and-run collision, and found a damaged car occupied by an injured driver, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|anonymous
|223
|Early Stage: Turning crooked carrots and weird ...
|5 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|Jul 1
|out there
|2
|San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K...
|Jun 30
|tomin cali
|6
|Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F...
|Jun 30
|Tim Shey
|1
|House passes 'Kate's Law' bill declaring war on...
|Jun 30
|Wildchild
|2
|Lesbians Love
|Jun 30
|Dirty girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC