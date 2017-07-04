Stolen utility fire truck located in San Francisco
A fire utility truck taken Monday from a Southern California fire station was located in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood this afternoon, and investigators are now seeking the suspects who stole it. The truck, which had been taken from an Oxnard Fire Department station, was located at around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Tennessee Street.
