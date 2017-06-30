SF church volunteer arrested in sex assault of twin boys
A church volunteer in San Francisco was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teenage twin brothers he me through the church, according to police. A church volunteer in San Francisco was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teenage twin brothers he me through the church, according to police.
