San Francisco's Essential Burgers

San Francisco loves the burger just as much as the next city, and chefs around town have spent considerable time on making the best version possible, resulting in a From the $20 gourmet burger experiences adorned with fancy sauces, to the much-loved, hole-in-the-wall joint patties no one can resist, SF has got it all. No one burger reigns supreme; rather, they all complement each other in making SF an excellent burger-eating town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.