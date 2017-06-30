San Francisco rents back to topping N...

San Francisco rents back to topping New York prices

A year ago, the rental site ApartmentList briefly broke from its pack of competitors and reported that New York and not San Francisco was, in fact, the most expensive city for renters in America. But 12 months later the tides have turned once again and San Francisco takes its inevitable place as the nation's priciest perch on ApartmentList, coming in at $2,418/month for a one-bedroom apartment in the city in the site's latest calculation.

