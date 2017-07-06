San Francisco Police Commission adopts updated sanctuary city guidelines
The San Francisco Police Commission unanimously voted Wednesday night to approve updated orders for police that spell out current Sanctuary City policies, but community advocates say the changes do not go far enough. The Police Department has not updated its general order with respect to immigration enforcement since 1995, but it has sent out a series of department bulletins giving officers guidance on changes in city policy.
