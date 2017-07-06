San Francisco Police Commission adopt...

San Francisco Police Commission adopts updated sanctuary city guidelines

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

The San Francisco Police Commission unanimously voted Wednesday night to approve updated orders for police that spell out current Sanctuary City policies, but community advocates say the changes do not go far enough. The Police Department has not updated its general order with respect to immigration enforcement since 1995, but it has sent out a series of department bulletins giving officers guidance on changes in city policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 4 hr Fitus T Bluster 13
News Brown one-ups Trump with announcement of global... 12 hr Trump is a joke 1
News Public nudity ban eyed in San Fran (Nov '12) Fri C Kersey 80
News Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ... Thu al fresco 6
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Thu anonymous 226
News Man who died after speeding from traffic stop i... Thu Jacob31 1
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Thu Smart Strategy 9
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,315,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC