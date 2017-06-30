San Francisco minimum wage to rise to...

San Francisco minimum wage to rise to $14

14 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

San Francisco's minimum wage is set to rise to $14 on Saturday under the terms of a ballot measure approved by voters in 2014. Proposition J, approved by voters in November 2014, called for the minimum wage to rise gradually to $15 by 2018.

