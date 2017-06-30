San Francisco is paying people $10 a ...

San Francisco is paying people $10 a month to save money

With nearly half of Americans lacking enough cash savings to cover even a $400 emergency , the City of San Francisco is trying a new way to get people to save money - paying them to do it. The city is recruiting 1,000 people to participate in a campaign called Saverlife that gives participants $60 if they save $20 a month for six months.

