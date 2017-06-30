San Francisco bans flavored tobacco s...

San Francisco bans flavored tobacco sales

On Tuesday, June 20, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass legislation that will make San Francisco the first municipality to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. The law goes into effect April 1, 2018.

