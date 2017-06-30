San Francisco area water agencies move to expand reservoir
A dozen San Francisco Bay Area water agencies preparing for the next drought are moving ahead with an $800 million expansion of one of the largest reservoirs in the region. The Mercury News reports that the Contra Costa Water District has scheduled six public meetings to discuss new environmental studies it released Monday.
