San Franciscans Called To Complain About Illegal Fireworks Twice As Much As They Did Last Year
The San Francisco Examiner reports that the number of calls to the city's non-emergency hotline complaining about illegal 4th of July fireworks doubled this year, from 522 in 2016 to 1,114 on Tuesday. Just a sign of the times in New San Francisco? Most longtime residents are aware that their neighbors might explode a few pyrotechnics every Independence Day weekend, but some claim that this year was out of control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|13
|Brown one-ups Trump with announcement of global...
|9 hr
|Trump is a joke
|1
|Public nudity ban eyed in San Fran (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|C Kersey
|80
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|23 hr
|al fresco
|6
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Thu
|anonymous
|226
|Man who died after speeding from traffic stop i...
|Thu
|Jacob31
|1
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|Thu
|Smart Strategy
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC