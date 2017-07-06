San Franciscans Called To Complain Ab...

San Franciscans Called To Complain About Illegal Fireworks Twice As Much As They Did Last Year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

The San Francisco Examiner reports that the number of calls to the city's non-emergency hotline complaining about illegal 4th of July fireworks doubled this year, from 522 in 2016 to 1,114 on Tuesday. Just a sign of the times in New San Francisco? Most longtime residents are aware that their neighbors might explode a few pyrotechnics every Independence Day weekend, but some claim that this year was out of control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 13
News Brown one-ups Trump with announcement of global... 9 hr Trump is a joke 1
News Public nudity ban eyed in San Fran (Nov '12) 21 hr C Kersey 80
News Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ... 23 hr al fresco 6
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Thu anonymous 226
News Man who died after speeding from traffic stop i... Thu Jacob31 1
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Thu Smart Strategy 9
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,682 • Total comments across all topics: 282,312,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC