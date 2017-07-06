San Franciscans Called To Complain About Illegal Fireworks Twice As Much As They Did Last Year

The San Francisco Examiner reports that the number of calls to the city's non-emergency hotline complaining about illegal 4th of July fireworks doubled this year, from 522 in 2016 to 1,114 on Tuesday. Just a sign of the times in New San Francisco? Most longtime residents are aware that their neighbors might explode a few pyrotechnics every Independence Day weekend, but some claim that this year was out of control.

