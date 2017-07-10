Pride Festival: From the Stonewall riots to Busty Ross
There are 9 comments on the The First Post story from Saturday Jul 8, titled Pride Festival: From the Stonewall riots to Busty Ross. In it, The First Post reports that:
London's annual Pride Festival parade takes place on Saturday, rounding off a fortnight of events and sparking a series of parades across UK cities this summer. But how did Pride come about? Here's how the march has moved on from a New York bar to become a worldwide event.
#1 Saturday Jul 8
And here we have yet another pervert festival. Disgusting.
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
17,050
Location hidden
#2 Saturday Jul 8
More jacking pictures for you to get off with! It is the only way for you, correct?
#4 Saturday Jul 8
^^^^^^^
~rolling eyes~
#5 Saturday Jul 8
Some youth plan. Topix gay butt troll.
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
17,050
Location hidden
#6 Saturday Jul 8
Seriously, Wally/Melvin, it is only you who posts about children. Very telling indeed. I see why you don't leave the house. The whole neighborhood is aware of your "tendencies".
#7 Saturday Jul 8
So obvious.
#9 Saturday Jul 8
Philadelphia's Pride Parade looks roughly like a small, anemic, Brownian motion conglomeration of homeless zombies shuffling down the middle of the main thoroughfare in town to get some plasma transfusions at this baked brick and macadam tundra called Penn's Landing. You know it's the organizers at root when you look at the dearth of booths selling wristbands you need to get into the street fair with its usually moldy-entertainment - long, confused lines when not that many persons attend to begin with. The headliners often make you think you've gone back ten to fifteen years in a time machine. But it's not merely the organizers, because there's also a comparative lack of those atypically beautiful people you see at the Boston or NYC Parades.
Of course I've never been to Pittsburgh's or Baltimore's, so perhaps it's just a small city phenomenon.
#10 Saturday Jul 8
And another thread ruined by this NE Jade creep. i started this thread hoping for some intelligent discussion. I guess that's too much to hope for with trolls like NE Jade on this forum.
#14 Yesterday
And you're always the first to post a comment on these threads.
Pretty odd for someone who finds Gay Pride Festivals "disgusting."
