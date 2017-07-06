New "Banksy" rat mural in San Francis...

New "Banksy" rat mural in San Francisco is a fake

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Fans of graffiti artist Banksy got excited for a while when it appeared that a new mural had surfaced in San Francisco overnight-or at least a new version of one of his older pieces. It's a big rat on the side of a building in the Haight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public nudity ban eyed in San Fran (Nov '12) 10 hr C Kersey 80
News Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ... 12 hr al fresco 6
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 17 hr anonymous 226
News Man who died after speeding from traffic stop i... 19 hr Jacob31 1
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Thu Smart Strategy 9
Party favors Wed Eastcoasttraveler 1
News House passes 'Kate's Law' bill declaring war on... Tue C Kersey 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC