Gov. Jerry Brown to call for a 2018 global climate summit in San Francisco
Continuing his bid to act as an envoy for the U.S. on climate change, Gov. Jerry Brown plans to issue a call Thursday for a global summit on "climate action" to be held in San Francisco in the fall of 2018. The announcement is slated to come Thursday night in a video message for attendees of the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany.
