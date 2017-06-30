Gov. Jerry Brown to call for a 2018 g...

Gov. Jerry Brown to call for a 2018 global climate summit in San Francisco

Continuing his bid to act as an envoy for the U.S. on climate change, Gov. Jerry Brown plans to issue a call Thursday for a global summit on "climate action" to be held in San Francisco in the fall of 2018. The announcement is slated to come Thursday night in a video message for attendees of the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany.

