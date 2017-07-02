Early Stage: Turning crooked carrots and weird watermelons into gold
What they do: This San Francisco-based startup takes the ugly, misshapen and oddly colored fruits and vegetables that farmers would otherwise throw away or use as animal feed, and sells them to you for cheap. Why it's cool: Imperfect Product says it charges between 30 and 50 percent less than grocery stores - a discount that's good for anyone's pocket, but is especially important for low-income families who otherwise might not be able to afford fresh fruits and veggies.
