Dave McClure, accused of harassment, resigns from 500 Startups
Dave McClure, founding general partner at 500 Startups, speaks during a group discussion at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco in 2011. He has resigned as general partner at 500 Startups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p...
|1 hr
|Oakland Sux
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|anonymous
|223
|Early Stage: Turning crooked carrots and weird ...
|23 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|Jul 1
|out there
|2
|San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K...
|Jun 30
|tomin cali
|6
|Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F...
|Jun 30
|Tim Shey
|1
|House passes 'Kate's Law' bill declaring war on...
|Jun 30
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC