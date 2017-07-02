Daly City car crash identified as 26-year-old South San Francisco man
A man who died in a solo-vehicle crash early Saturday after attempting to flee police at high speeds has been identified as Javier Mercado, 26, of South San Francisco, according to the San Mateo County coroner's office A Daly City police officer attempted to stop Mercado driving south on Mission Street near John Daly Boulevard at about 4 a.m., but Mercado did not stop, authorities said. The officer called off the pursuit because of the driver's excessive speed.
