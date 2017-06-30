California files more charges against antiabortion activists
David Daleiden , leader of a group called the Center for Medical Progress, posed as a fetal researcher to gain entry to the conventions of the National Abortion Federation in San Francisco in 2014 and Baltimore in 2015. less David Daleiden , leader of a group called the Center for Medical Progress, posed as a fetal researcher to gain entry to the conventions of the National Abortion Federation in San Francisco in 2014 and ... more Sandra Merritt posed as a fetal researcher to gain entry to the conventions of the National Abortion Federation in San Francisco in 2014 and Baltimore in 2015.
