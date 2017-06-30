Bill AB-45 would help pay for teacher housing
The high cost of housing makes it hard to attract new teachers and keep them from leaving the profession, supporters of Assembly Bill 45 say. The bill would let school districts apply for grants from a $25 million state account set up for school employee and teacher housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|223
|Early Stage: Turning crooked carrots and weird ...
|8 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|Jul 1
|out there
|2
|San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K...
|Jun 30
|tomin cali
|6
|Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F...
|Jun 30
|Tim Shey
|1
|House passes 'Kate's Law' bill declaring war on...
|Jun 30
|Wildchild
|2
|Lesbians Love
|Jun 30
|Dirty girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC