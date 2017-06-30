AB263 is about respect for private-sector EMTs
Public and private emergency responders play a critical role when disaster strikes. When police, fire, or emergency medical services answer a call, the public's safety is first of mind when running into a fire or active shooter situation, not their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brown one-ups Trump with announcement of global...
|2 hr
|Trump is a joke
|1
|Public nudity ban eyed in San Fran (Nov '12)
|13 hr
|C Kersey
|80
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|15 hr
|al fresco
|6
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|anonymous
|226
|Man who died after speeding from traffic stop i...
|22 hr
|Jacob31
|1
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|Thu
|Smart Strategy
|9
|Party favors
|Wed
|Eastcoasttraveler
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC