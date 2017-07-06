$50K reward in fatal shooting of man playing Pokemon Go in SF

Congresswoman Jackie Speier is announcing a $50,000 reward to help find the suspect who fatally shot a college student as he was playing Pokemon Go last year in San Francisco. Calvin Riley, 20, was playing the game with a group of friends in the vicinity of Aquatic Park on Aug. 6, 2016 at about 9:50 p.m., when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

