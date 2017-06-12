Woman who stole $187,000 from SF prep school pleads guilty
A Pacifica woman pleaded guilty to stealing a six-figure sum from a parent-run volunteer committee at a Catholic high school in San Francisco, officials said Thursday. Cynthia Mauer , 52, was accused of stealing $180,000 from Saint Ignatius College Preparatory in the Sunset District between September 2007 to February 2012, according to the San Francisco district attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|213
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|15 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|bill
|20,937
|WHO voted for Pelosie
|Thu
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|Warriors to the White House?
|Wed
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Dog Spay/Neuter
|Jun 14
|New2Area
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Jun 13
|Deport them all
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC