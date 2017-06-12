Witness recounts UPS rampage: - He co...

Witness recounts UPS rampage: - He could have easily shot me'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

UPS workers who were evacuated from their building stand outside the scene of an active shooting on Utah Street and 16th Street in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. UPS workers who were evacuated from their building stand outside the scene of an active shooting on Utah Street and 16th Street in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Washington D.C. Shooting 6 hr FCC investigated ... 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr bill 20,937
WHO voted for Pelosie Thu FCC investigated ... 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Thu anonymous 212
Warriors to the White House? Wed Become a vigilante 2
Dog Spay/Neuter Wed New2Area 1
Illegals are criminals Jun 13 Deport them all 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC