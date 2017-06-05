Watching Comey: For some it's a party
Politics-obsessed Americans gathered at bars and restaurants Thursday with an excitement normally reserved for the Super Bowl or the World Series, ordering FBI sandwiches and morning shots of Russian vodka as James Comey testified about his dealings with President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan sues UC Berkeley over vio...
|2 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|8
|Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|rai
|136
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|anonymous
|209
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|23 hr
|Truth
|169
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Tue
|American
|4
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|Jun 5
|Cholo
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 4
|San Fran 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC