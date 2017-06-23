Watch Live: San Francisco Police provide new information on UPS shooting

La policia cierra los accesos afuera de un centro de entregas de la empresa de mensajeria UPS en San Francisco despues de que se reportaron balazos, dejando varios heridos, el miercoles 14 de junio de 2017 en California. San Francisco Police investigators are providing new information more than a week after the mass shooting at the UPS facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.