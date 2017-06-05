VIDEO: Massive traffic jam due to overturn accident, avoid Bay Bridge
An overturn accident that happened around 7:00 a.m., just past the tunnel on westbound I-80, is causing a massive traffic jam. KRON4's Traffic Reporter Robin Winston says it will take well over an hour just to cross over the bridge in San Francisco.
