Uber pushes its founder out as it tries to clean up its act
In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kalanick resigned under pressure from investors at a pivotal time for Uber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,...
|16 hr
|O_coqueiro
|2
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|Tue
|okimar
|23
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|215
|Stop Taxing the Rulers!
|Jun 19
|trumpnozellite
|1
|China white, H, Please help asap
|Jun 18
|Doublecupple
|1
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 18
|Doublecupple
|3
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|Jun 16
|FCC investigated ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC