Uber fires exec who allegedly obtained rape victim's records
Uber, the world's leading ride-hailing company, has taken two big steps toward repairing its corporate image: It fired 20 employees for a host of harassment problems and hired an Apple marketing executive to rescue its tainted brand. Uber has fired the head of its business in Asia amid a controversy over his alleged acquisition of a rape victim's medical records, according to published reports.
