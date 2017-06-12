Two sides still fighting over 710 Fre...

Two sides still fighting over 710 Freeway extension turn to...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

From left, Trish Gossett, of Highland Park, Melissa Michelson, of Alhambra, and her friend Mike Alfe, of San Francisco, protest Alhambra Mayor Steve Placido's announcement Tuesday, May 14, 2013 at Alhambra City Hall of the city's “Close the Gap” campaign in support of the 710 freeway extension project currently under review by Metro. Ron Miller, executive secretary of local Building and Construction Trades Council, says building the 710 tunnel will bring jobs to the area during Alhambra's “710 Day” celebration Thursday, July 10, 2014 in support of the “Close the Gap,” campaign, which advocates for the completion of the long fought-over 710 freeway extension to Pasadena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 46 min WelbyMD 21
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 2 hr anonymous 214
China white, H, Please help asap 22 hr Doublecupple 1
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc 22 hr Doublecupple 3
Washington D.C. Shooting Jun 16 FCC investigated ... 2
WHO voted for Pelosie Jun 15 FCC investigated ... 1
Dog Spay/Neuter Jun 14 New2Area 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,649 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC