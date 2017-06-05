Two arrested in Oakland's deadly Ghos...

Two arrested in Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship fire

Two people, including landlord Derick Almena, have been arrested in connection with the December fire at Oakland's Ghost Ship warehouse that killed 36 people, Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Drenick said Monday. A public announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. .

