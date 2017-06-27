Twenty percent of San Francisco millennials somehow own a home
The apartment site Abodo released a study today clocking precisely how many people born between 1982 and 1999 own homes in major American cities. Unsurprisingly, San Francisco came in the bottom ten in this category nationwide, with only 20.5 percent of 18-35 year old San Franciscans holding a deed.
