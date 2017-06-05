This couple couldn't afford to live in San Francisco, so they turned their van into a mobile home
In 2015, the couple, who had only been dating for four months at the time, decided to move out of their small, pricey apartments in San Francisco and convert a used Sprinter van into their mobile dream home . Saying goodbye to the city's rental market meant the pair could afford to quit their jobs and travel the West Coast in their souped-up van for a year.
