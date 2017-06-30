This CEO is paying his employees $10,000 to leave San Francisco - but nobody has taken him up on it yet Now, Zapier CEO Wade Foster tells Business Insider that interest in working for the company has never been higher, with a sustained 30% increase in applications since the creation of this so-called "delocation package." And yet, Foster says, there's a "funny" aspect: while the company has made 10 new hires since March, only one of them is from the San Francisco Bay Area - and she hasn't decided whether or not she's going to take the money and leave Silicon Valley behind, says Foster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.